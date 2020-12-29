EAU CLAIRE — With considerable trepidation, my shaking fingers unsnapped the leash and Darcy plunged into rows of thigh-high grasses and standing field corn.
“Godspeed little one,” I whispered to myself.
I shouldered my shotgun and immediately began to watch for her bobbing head and twitching tail as I walked the mowed edge, eagerly awaiting a flushing ring-necked pheasant.
Hopefully, Darcy would not range out too far, loyally responding to both my voiced commands or stimulating harmless nicks from my e-collar transmissions. Aiming to make retrieves of birds like she’d been taught using wild pigeons.
Hopefully, always a row or so away would be my companion’s hefty black Labrador, Sherman, appropriately named for his tankish size. Possessing a great nose and loads of stamina, Sherm’s only bad habit is occasionally devouring a downed bird before his infuriated owner can intervene.
Hopefully, Darcy would adhere to our training routines of carrying what she retrieved back to me without damaging the merchandise.
Hopefully, she would follow her nose to flush the six rooster and hen pheasants planted for us to pursue. That’s right, the birds were placed by hands that raised them as part of the commercial pheasant operation we’re on, a setting developed to simulate the birds’ “natural” pheasant habitat and hunting conditions. The goal is to provide as many positive repetitions as possible.
In Darcy’s case, all of this training was more imperative as she was a July 4, 2019-birthed springer, in my judgment too young to take afield for her first fall.
Still, the timing afforded me plenty of opportunity to work on obedience and hunting skills and master electronic collar tools I had never used on any of the three previous springers — Shy, Maddie and Ellie — our family had over 30 years.
Over summer and early fall there would be lots of play in our fenced-in backyard followed by several months of more structured puppy class visits, and then two weeks of hunting dog boot camp run by the hunting dog kennel where we acquired Darcy.
Not knowing what this game farm venture would produce, I tried not to “overthink” the situation, just let Darcy be what she is starting to become, both of us learning.
Caught in that thought, a hen pheasant erupted from a clump of brush being checked by Darcy’s nose. Hens are legal targets on a licensed hunting farm, so I drew a bead and swung as it entered the brilliant sunlight ahead. I missed, but Darcy was locked on tight as the fleeing bird continued to rise toward the crest of a hill.
“NO, DARCY, NO!”
In an instant Darcy came to a screeching halt and looked back at me.
“GOOD GIRL ... COME!”
I couldn’t have been prouder, not even if I had knocked the bird down and Darcy brought it back.
Basking in that accomplishment, Darcy took off with me picking up the pace. In a few minutes Darcy was hot on scent of another bird.
Her tail wagging as she circled the spot, I slowly approached with the sun at my back.
Darcy lunged. A bird exploded skyward. I brought up my gun and fired. The hen pheasant tumbled to the ground.
“Nice shot!” Sherm’s owner, Kevin, called out.
Darcy raced to the retrieve.
I couldn’t hide my smile.
Today and in those to come there would be more fields and marshes, more birds, more shots, misses and retrieves.
But this was the doorway to her first bird on her first hunt. And that’s how it will be remembered.
Carlson is a freelance outdoors writer and former TV host who resides in Eau Claire.