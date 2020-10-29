EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease testing during the 2020 deer hunting seasons.
Hunters who harvest an adult deer in Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties are strongly encouraged to have their deer tested for CWD. The DNR also is offering property-specific CWD surveillance permits on private land within the Chippewa Valley and Dunn County surveillance areas. Those interested in applying for a CWD surveillance permit may contact Terry Shaurette at 608-386-2368.
Since 2017, six wild deer have tested positive for CWD in the Eau Claire area. In 2019, the first wild CWD positive deer was found in Dunn County. CWD sampling will continue to be a priority in the intensive surveillance areas surrounding these detections.
CWD testing is free of charge. A sample consists of the deer head with 3-5 inches of neck attached. Hunters will also need to have their harvest authorization number, harvest location and contact information when submitting a sample. New this year, hunters may submit this information online rather than using a paper form.
During an average year, results are typically available 10-14 days after the deer is brought to a sampling station. This year, hunters will likely experience delays due to complications from COVID-19.
“We estimate that results will be available 2-3 weeks after the deer head or tissue sample is received unless unforeseen circumstances cause further delay in either our field operations or at the CWD processing center,” said Tami Ryan, DNR wildlife health section chief, in a news release. “We thank hunters for their patience as we seek to provide our services during these unprecedented times.
"Each deer sample is important because it contributes to an overall understanding of the health of Wisconsin's deer herd and the distribution of CWD across the state."
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.