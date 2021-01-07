MADISON — Hunters, farmers, foresters and anyone else interested can help shape deer management in Wisconsin. Now through Wednesday, the public is invited to comment on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ herd size objectives and deer management unit boundaries for the next three years.
Following the public comment period, each county’s deer advisory council will meet virtually between Jan. 19-25 to discuss input received and determine final recommendations. The public is invited to attend these meetings, listed on the County Deer Advisory Council web page (tinyurl.com/y6quz866). Preregistration is not required.
The DNR will review final council recommendations and present them to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board for approval in February.
The Wisconsin DNR also is accepting public input through Jan. 23 on an update to the state's elk management plan.
The management plan outlines objectives and strategies to guide elk management in the state through 2030. Visit tinyurl.com/y4wrnc8q to review the proposed plan and view a summary presentation.
Those who wish to provide comment may do so by emailing elkplan@wisconsin.gov or by mail: Wisconsin DNR, Attn: Scott Roepke, 910 Highway 54E, Black River Falls, WI 54615.
DNR staff will present the plan to the public at two virtual open house sessions held virtually on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and on Monday from 6-8 p.m.
Once widespread here and across North America, elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. More than 130 years later, they once again live in Wisconsin's central and northern forest regions. From a population of 25 elk reintroduced in 1995, and with the help of a second reintroduction effort started in 2015, the state's total elk population is approaching 400 animals.