It seems a bit of a crime, this Daylight Saving Time, starting when the chill is still in our throes and the peaks of snowbanks peeking in the windows.
Sure, it was a nice February. And the first week of March has turned up the spring tease. I’ve even heard a report of a robin. And, ready or not, time to save daylight has arrived. But has winter really given up so easily?
There was a time when turning the clock ahead an hour was the unofficial start of spring, much like Memorial Day is the feel-good start of summer.
Memory doesn’t always jibe with history, so before I blurt our regarding Daylight Saving Time, “When I was a kid ...,” I looked up DST dates from, yeah, when I was a kid. I chose 1965, for that was probably the height of my frog catching days at the creek, the nameless creek that only ran when spring arrived.
Sure enough, we didn’t gain the extra hour of daylight until April 25 in 1965. That’s a full six weeks later than now as we prepare to punch and turn ahead this Sunday. The point is, we once entered DST when we were sure spring was here and it was going to hang around until summer.
That late April timing made perfect sense, the early March hour change now not so much. Too many recent years I’ve used the extra hour on late afternoons in March to push the snow off the grill, you know, the snow I pushed off the roof onto the grill.
But no time to be negative, even if there are some dirty, crusty snowbanks and more white lawn than bare lawn. No matter what, I’ll enjoy the brightness of the late day from the sun we just played a trick on. That would be the winter sun, lest we forget and get too comfortable in pseudo spring.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.