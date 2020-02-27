Gloves in one hand, stocking cap in the other. Sunshine in my face and on my shoulders and all around me in the fields, meadows and leafless woods.
Dare I dream? Dream of an early spring even though it’s February, even though I know better. I will dream.
Winter will, however, carry on to some extent even as it appears to wind down. What’s left of it will keep my interest with the height of rabbit browse, feathers along a snowshoe trail, and Orion hunting from a different perch in the sky. All this, before the horned lark’s sudden flight from the crumbling snowbank on the cusp of spring.
Snow is settling but not before piling to a point where it helped rabbits reach higher browse. You can tell how snowy winter has been by how high the rabbits nibbled on branches in the brush.
My snowshoe trail has changed little since early February when I slogged through the last major snowfall of January. The trail remains good despite the stretch of sunshine and mild temps.
The other day the trail was dotted with what appeared to be the downy feathers of a ruffed grouse’s breast. There were no signs of a predator attack, just half a dozen tiny feathers, no bigger than the end of my thumb, strewn yards apart in the meadow.
A mystery, though I’m now inclined to think the kill happened elsewhere, and the feathers were swept by the wind across the morning’s hard-pack snow, with some feathers settling in the furrows of my trail.
I look at the night sky and find Orion now nearly overhead by 9 p.m., with its three belt stars pointing downward left to Sirius the Dog Star, whose spirit dwells in all good dogs. Not long ago, Orion was in view halfway down to the horizon.
The morning belongs to Jupiter in the east, with nearby Mars begging for attention. Nightfall is all Venus, which has no competition in the west. As Venus beams, winter wanes. But before the serious melt, the old saying goes, “A flurry’ll come pelting, then everything’s melting.”
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.