Sleep came hard before Opening Morning in my early years of deer hunting.
I would lie awake, my nerves arcing between darkness and the first light that would find me in the woods, the first light that couldn’t come soon enough. The anticipation of the pursuit that would be riding the dawn was too much to calm.
I couldn’t help visualizing the morning in a successful light. I saw myself in my ground blind of a blowdown, leaning into the crook of two big limbs while a tangle of dead branches behind me fade into my background. I rehearsed all the directions from which a deer could come, and then I would visualize the most likely. In my sleepless mind the buck came by silently like smoke through the woods. And he was mine.
In the darkness, also running through my head were the good odds of getting a buck on Opening Morning when all hunters are on a level playing field, and all the deer are there for the taking. After the first day, the odds would drop dramatically that I would be successful. And success was important back then.
It’s not now. Now it’s the love of the hunt and absorbing nature all around me. It’s the memories and the familiar stands, fields and woods, and the hope that the younger hunters of the group, including my teenage great-nieces, get the deer, for I see the same hunger for success in their eyes that dominated my early years.
And yet, despite the mellowing from mounting years, Opening Morning’s first light still lights the flame, especially when: It’s Opening Morning but not opening of shooting. Not yet. So that silhouette of a buck on the hillside is mightily testing my nerves, patience and stillness as its wide rack turns against the murky sky. I have no control over the next 20 minutes before it’s light enough to shoot.
The buck doesn’t know I’m here. And sure, I can stay still. But at some point that trophy of a deer is going to wander off the hillside, perhaps into the darkness of the grassy fence line and brush between us. And then I’ll wonder where I’ll see it next. How close? How light? Or even if I see it again.
Now the deer is on high alert as a vehicle door slams, piercing the crisp air. I realize for the first time that my hands are cold. A dog barks in the distance. And then it’s quiet once more. The buck’s head starts bobbing up and down again in the alfalfa field. Then, as I hoped, the silhouette slides off the hill in my direction. It’s all black and white now, both the dawning and what I do next. I do nothing except stay quiet and wait. I can’t move. I can barely breath. I’m tense and shivering. It’s Opening Morning.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.