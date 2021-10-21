MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has received reports of bull elk observed in southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin in mid-October.
Young bull elk leaving their home ranges is a natural behavior during the fall breeding season. The department encourages the public to enjoy viewing elk from a safe distance.
Deer hunters should take extra care to be sure of their target while hunting and can use resources on the DNR website to distinguish elk from white-tailed deer while afield.
“Deer hunters in this area aren’t used to looking out for elk, which makes sense. These bulls are some of the first elk seen in southern counties in more than 100 years,” said Scott Roepke, DNR area wildlife supervisor. “Still, we know these animals can wander large distances, and local deer hunters should make sure they’ve got a white-tail in their sights before taking a shot this season.”
Anyone who sees an elk outside of their established ranges near Clam Lake and Black River Falls can report their sighting online using the DNR’s large mammal observation form. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for details.
In other state DNR news:
• The agency will host the third meeting of the Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan Committee from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday via Zoom. The DNR’s 15-year CWD Response Plan, in effect through 2025, helps guide the department’s approach to addressing CWD in Wisconsin.
• Also on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet in person for its October board meeting to consider several proposed rules, hearings, management and master plans, land items and donations. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to watch the meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.