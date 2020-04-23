It’s quite the show and it’s quite free. It’s a traveling program, sometimes of barnstorming proportions, and there is no set time when this variety show “comes on.” Just be ready and keep watching through May.
As chilly days linger here and there, and spring is a reluctant arrival, the birds that left us last fall are returning nevertheless. And those birds that wing farther north to nest are passing through, taking time to rest and feed, or waiting until the next lake up the line is ice-free.
There were several of these transient visitors on the shoreline the other day. The first time I saw the varied collection of ducks I was determined to etch their images in my mind. But when I later went to the bird book, there were too many duck species and too little memory.
I went back to the lake and took a photo. Then back to the bird guide. What was floating, literally feather to feather, were redheads, scaup and horned grebes, all getting along despite their different preferences in necks and heads, colors and crests, and bills and tails.
Back home, the mountain ash tree in the back yard often has moving dots of chickadees and nuthatches. So when a nearly 2-foot-tall bird swooped into the bare branches early one evening, I took startled note from the living room chair.
The large bird hopped once, from one branch to another, then labored into flight and winged past the patio doors. I saw enough to be sure it was an immature red-tailed hawk.
What next? This is the time to watch for such episodes of birds, birds you may not see in the summer or up close at any other time, either because of foliage or simply because this isn’t their summer range.
Stay on watch, keep the binoculars and bird guides handy. Is that a yellow-rumped warbler? Yup. And so starts the waves of Wisconsin’s three dozen species of warblers. What a free show!
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.