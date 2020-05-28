There will be more opportunities now to study the sky as I walk away from the campfire. Venus is slipping dangerously close to the horizon before midnight, while Jupiter is shining in the southeast sky and the Big Dipper is overhead as warmer nights reach for June.
And then, there it is, a steady light moving purposely through the darkness, passing by the stars. There is no noise, and I realize I’m looking at a satellite or, more likely, the International Space Station.
There are thousands of satellites in the sky, though not all visible and some not even “alive.” I once regularly checked the visible orbit of Envisat, a research satellite studying land cover and water quality. Then, on April 8, 2012, scientists lost contact with Envisat because of some unknown power loss.
The International Space Station is a mainstay in the night sky. At an altitude of 248 miles and bigger than a football field, the ISS passes by a couple of times a night. Websites pinpoint when the ISS will be visible from your exact location, where in the sky and for how long.
For example, on the last night in May, I can see the ISS at 11:13 p.m., for four minutes, moving silently and faster than a jet, 33 dgrees above the west-northwest horizon. (Degrees are easily measured by one’s hand at arm’s length; a fist is 10 degrees).
Also a click away are charts of stars and planets, the phase of the moon and what meteor shower that “falling star” is falling from. And the next eclipse and comet too.
If I had lived a thousand years ago, the night sky would have been a mystery, at times a source of fear. Even 150 years ago, a pioneer on the plains had only a fraction of the explanations and information of the sky that I have today.
Am I better off? Fascinating as it is, I sometimes stop searching the internet for outerspace, for I believe if I stare long enough at the sky from the dark countryside, I may enjoy a mystery.
Perhaps I’ll see my own star formations and make up my own constellations. Maybe a star really will fall. And for 5 minutes, I’ll only wonder what the point of light is passing overhead.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.