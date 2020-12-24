I’m not sure if it’s the unusually warm weather or the relative lack of snow cover, but there’s been very little activity at my bird feeders this winter.
There’s a small flock of chickadees that comes through a few times a day and a very occasional downy woodpecker, but that’s about it. The most action around the feeders has been the shameless red squirrel who has very little competition right now and is in no danger of going hungry this winter. I think it’s time to change up the food mix in the feeders and see if that helps attract some new birds (and hopefully not new squirrels). Adding some peanuts and suet pellets to the feeders might even bring in one of my favorite little winter birds: red-breasted nuthatches.
I don’t tend to see very many of these charming, friendly little birds where I live, since we have a lot of young trees and scrubland that isn’t really their preferred habitat. But anyone who lives around mature coniferous trees should have plenty of opportunities to spot them. Red-breasted nuthatches are tiny, excitable birds whose sassy demeanor belies their small size. They’re notably smaller than our other nuthatch, the white-breasted kind. Their underparts are more of a rusty color than an actual red tone, with a black crown and little black eye mask. They scoot up and down tree trunks in any direction, often upside-down, while gripping the bark with their large, backward-pointing toes. They’re curious about people and many nature-lovers have had close encounters where they land on a shoe or a chair arm.
Red-breasted nuthatches tend to flock up and forage with chickadees, woodpeckers and other small songbirds and will join them at feeders. They’re one of the few birds that you’ll hear regularly in wintertime, and their nasal “yank-yank” call is easily heard through the snow-filled woods. If you have them at your feeders, you may notice that they often dominate other birds and will chase off much larger species like hairy woodpeckers and blue jays. During the breeding season, they also chase away other cavity-nesting birds like house wrens and downy woodpeckers.
Red-breasted nuthatches not only associate with (and chase off) woodpeckers, they excavate nesting cavities in much the same way. I’m not sure how they manage this with their tiny beaks, but they prefer soft trees such as aspens for their nests. The females usually choose the nesting site and do most of the excavation. Bachelor male red-breasted nuthatches may carve out several nesting sites at once in an effort to attract a mate, so it seems to me that the ladies might want to wait around for that special single guy come springtime.
One of the coolest things about this species is how they protect their nest. Both parents collect little globs of pine sap and conifer resins and apply them around the cavity opening. Males apply the sticky goo around the outside and the females apply it around the inside. I personally love these equitable little divisions of labor in the animal kingdom! They often carry the resin on a piece of bark and use the bark to apply the resin to the nest hole, a great example of tool usage that’s unusual among songbirds. These sticky doorways are a barrier for predators, insects and competitors but it doesn’t stop the nuthatches from getting into their own homes: they barrel directly in without touching the sides. They tend to eat insects and other invertebrates in summer and seeds in winter, using caches they create in the warmer months.
Red-breasted nuthatches live in the northland year-round and are mostly a winter bird in southern Wisconsin. They occasionally irrupt as far south as the Gulf Coast in winter depending on how plentiful their food supply is. They’re doing well as a species and their number has increased over the past 50 years. Like all cavity nesters, they need dead or partially dead standing timber in order to reproduce, so if you have land be sure to leave some snags around for them. I’ll keep you posted as to whether I can attract any this winter, and I’d love to hear from readers who are seeing them around their yards and feeders.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.