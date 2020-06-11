If it’s June, it’s time for a spot check. Have you seen a fawn yet?
When you do, will the spotted body be balancing on spindly legs or perfectly curled in tall grass? If curled and alone, its large brown eyes staring straight ahead, understand the fawn is not abandoned, not doomed.
A whitetail mother will leave its young alone for hours while it wanders a ways off feeding. In fact, the fawns are odorless — nature’s way of providing some protection — so their mothers keep their distance for long periods of time to avoid passing their scent to the young ones.
The fawns also have that other safety mechanism — white spots that match the dappled pattern created by sunlight filtering through the new leaves.
Fawns in their first week or so of life curl up tight and lie motionless when discovered. I came across a well-hidden fawn in long grass near a forest years ago. As I stood a few feet from it, its eyes were wide, but it never set its gaze on me. Its body was still as a stone.
I could have touched the fawn and it probably still would not have attempted an escape, not until it’s at least a week old, at which time it would flee early in one’s approach.
It appeared the fawn was scared and helpless, not knowing what to do, frozen in fear. In reality, it was doing exactly the right thing, and I was just lucky to nearly step on it. Unfortunately, as nature plays out at times, a predator too could have stumbled upon the fawn.
I backed up, walked away, the scene engraving on my memory of all those spots curled in a ball, with those long legs somehow all tucked in. In a few weeks, those spots would be moving gangly through the forests and fields, following mom into a new world and the business of survival.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.