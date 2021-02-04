It’s three-quarters of a mile by trail to make my corn delivery. I have two stops. After winding through a meadow, my snowshoe trail abruptly veers right. I’ll tell you why if we can back up a couple of years.
I was taking this same route two winters ago when five pheasants got up, one by one, and flew from a narrow thicket bordering a field I was approaching. The birds flew northward a couple of hundred yards. I watched their flight, last seeing their long tails gliding to the brushy edge of a woods. Though never five at a time again, I have since consistently had pheasants flush from the thicket and flee northward, escaping whatever threat I pose from my snowshoe trail.
So early this winter I, too, headed north to see where the pheasants might be going. I came to a confluence of meadow, creek, brush and fallen trees on the edge of the woods. The swale includes long grasses carried by the creek’s high waters and hung up on fallen branches, creating tent-like shelters, perhaps perfect for the wintering pheasant. This spot is my first stop with the bag of shelled corn. I stomp down the snow next to a log after fighting through a tangle of prickly ash. I throw corn kernels on the cleared spot before reversing course back to the main trail and the first thicket.
I do the same corn toss there while investigating pheasant tracks — about 2.5 inches long with three separated toes pointed forward in the shape of an arrowhead. The tracks come from the brush and into the open field of corn stubble. Perhaps there’s some waste corn there, but it appears the corn picker was pretty efficient. The birds are efficient too, cleaning up my offering as the afternoon wanes or at daybreak.
The wild pheasants I’m feeding I will rarely see. So what’s the point? When the winter snow and wind and temperature get downright nasty, I worry about these pretty birds roughing it on the northern fringe of their range. I don’t see a lot of pheasants throughout the year so each sighting is a thrill—a colorful entry into my outdoors visual memory.
It’s been an easy winter on the pheasants so far. Not only has it been light on snow and showing more red in the thermometer than normal, but winter’s slow and calm onset allowed the young pheasants a smooth transition from fall to their first winter. Early frigid cold and heavy snow can ambush them before they’ve moved to the heavy cover of marshes and grassy swales.
Some serious cold is arriving this week. But snow cover is light, and pheasants can still scratch and peck for waste grain and the seeds remaining on dried and bronzed wildflowers. And, a few ringnecks can frequent my trailside diner.
I stand between the feed plot and the field, letting the February sun find me fully as it gains altitude and power. I look down at pheasant tracks leading to the gift of corn, with some sunflower seeds thrown in. It all disappears by the next day. At the spot near the woods rabbits have pitched in on the eating. That’s fine. For now, pheasants and rabbits are well fed. So, too, is my soul.
Greschner, who retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.