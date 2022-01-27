A guided snowshoe hike will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, west of Eau Claire at the Town of Union Conservancy, 1910 White Pine Drive.
The conservancy is a large, wooded area featuring eight trails of various lengths and challenges along the Chippewa River. The area is being developed as a resource to tourists and residents from throughout the region, as well as a learning center to provide education about the area’s ecological, cultural, and geologic history.
The group hike will be led by Sara Norman, community outreach coordinator for the Landmark Conservancy. Norman said beginners are welcome and basic instruction for snowshoeing will be provided. Snowshoes may be reserved for free during registration.
The event is free, but advance registration is required by Feb. 9. The event is limited to 15 people. Register at landmarkwi.org/events.
Fishing contest slated
CHIPPEWA FALLS — UW-Eau Claire is hosting the ninth annual Jig’s Up ice fishing contest from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, on Lake Wissota.
More than $80,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the event. Participants may purchase an unlimited number of fish tickets at $25 each. Each fish registered requires one ticket.
Weigh-in stations will be at The View on Lake Wissota, 17779 Highway X, and The Edge Pub & Eatery, 9504 Highway S. Prize distribution begins at 3 p.m. at The View.
Visit jigsup.org or call 715-836-3377 for more information.
Wetland event slated
The Wisconsin Wetlands Association is holding its annual Wetland Science Conference on February 15-17. The conference is being held virtually. For those up for a winter wetland walk, the conference offers two optional in-person field trips in the Stevens Point area.
The conference features wetland experts from Wisconsin and beyond, including: Tehassi Hill, chairman, Oneida Nation General Tribal Council; Peter David, wildlife biologist, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; and Jennifer Smith, state soil scientist, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.
A special Wetland Soils and Carboy Symposium will bring national speakers to speak on the role of wetlands and wetland soils in storing and sequestering vast amounts of carbon.