Hunter safety classes begin soon
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced all in-person hunter education classes, including archery education classes, begin April 1.
To help protect Wisconsinites and staff from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those most vulnerable to infection and severe disease, established safety protocols to protect students, instructors and communities will remain in place when in-person instruction resumes.
Class timeline: The DNR’s Recreational Safety and Outdoor Section will collaborate with volunteer instructors and partners to reopen all in-person hunter/archery education safety classes. The timeline is as follows:
• Instructors may start to enroll traditional classes in GoWild (gowild.wi.gov) on March 15.
• In-person traditional classes can begin April 1.
Safety protocols: The DNR will enforce the following measures for all in-person classes:
• Social distancing of 6 feet between participants.
• Maximum of 50 participants in any one class.
• Face coverings are required for all participants.
• Sanitizing of class equipment.
• Availability and use of hand sanitizer.
• Outdoor class instruction where possible.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Communities earn snowmobile awards
The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs announced three state communities as a “Snowmobile Friendly Community” — Mountain, Forest County and Waupaca County.
The communities earned the status by working with their local snowmobile clubs to complete a 21-page application detailing how the communities and clubs advocate for safe and responsible snowmobiling in their areas.
Around 612 snowmobile clubs in Wisconsin create and maintain over 24,000 miles of public trails across all 72 counties.
DNR conducting prescribed burns
MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire management crews will conduct prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state from March 2 through mid-June. Additional prescribed burns will occur in late summer and fall (mid-July through November).
The DNR utilizes prescribed burning to preserve and restore fire-dependent ecosystems found within state-managed properties throughout Wisconsin. These burns mimic the natural benefits fire historically provided: a decrease in dead grass (thatch) buildup; improved spaces for wildlife to feed, nest and raise young; and an increase in native grass and wildflower growth.
Wetlands, prairies, oak/pine barrens and oak savannas in Wisconsin have developed throughout history with periodic fire occurring across the landscape. Many of these communities would not exist without fire, occasionally restoring the balance between open grass and brush.
DNR staff spend months comprehensively planning each prescribed burn and begin pre-season preparations and refresher training in January. DNR staff conduct prescribed burns only when weather and vegetation conditions meet strict standards for safety, smoke management and burn effectiveness.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
— From staff reports