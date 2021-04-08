Turkey hunt nears in state
MADISON — The upcoming spring turkey hunt in Wisconsin is April 21 through June 1.
The hunt includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. Each of the state Department of Natural Resources’ seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.
Visit widnr.widen.net/s/fhiinpexbw for more information about the season, such as dates, regulations and shooting hours.
The youth turkey hunt is Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program. A qualified adult must accompany the youth and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization.
Citizen participation encouraged
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is celebrating Citizen Science Month, honoring the volunteers in scientific research and monitoring.
The DNR partners with the public on more than 20 citizen-based monitoring projects in which volunteers collect information about an array of natural resources, from location and abundance data for birds, bats, bumble bees and more native species, to water quality data for lakes and rivers.
“Our citizen-based monitoring efforts are a type of citizen science that focus on the long-term monitoring of our natural resources,” said Eva Lewandowski, DNR citizen-based monitoring coordinator. “They are an excellent way for volunteers to get involved in nature, and they generate high-quality data about our plants, animals and ecosystems.”
The majority of the DNR’s projects are seasonal, beginning in the spring. As the weather warms up the ice melts, animals emerge and many plants start growing again. With those changes come more opportunities for volunteers.
Some projects across the state, including the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring Network and the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey, have been running for decades. Others, such as Snapshot Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, started in the past few years.
There are opportunities available for volunteers of all skillsets and time commitments. While some projects require repeated monitoring throughout the spring and summer, others can be done in just a few minutes.
People are encouraged to look for and report sightings of:
White-tailed jackrabbit: These large rabbits inhabit Canada and the western United States; Wisconsin is on the edge of its range and although once more common here, their abundance and distribution in the state are currently unknown, but they are usually found in grassland habitats. Visit tinyurl.com/tnm7y2wf.
Eastern spotted skunk: This species has not been confirmed in Wisconsin in over a decade; it is considerably smaller and has a more complex black and white color pattern than the common striped skunk familiar to most Wisconsinites. Visit tinyurl.com/tnm7y2wf.
Frogs, salamanders, snakes and lizards on roadways: Reports are needed for road crossings and mortalities. The information will be used to identify areas where mitigation efforts are needed to reduce mortality and better understand the ranges of Wisconsin’s species. Visit tinyurl.com/b4yudb5e.
Invasive species: Many non-native species harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems. April is a good time to identify garlic mustard and lesser celandine, both of which are in flower. Visit tinyurl.com/4ztters6.
To learn more about opportunities in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Network’s website at wiatri.net/cbm/.
