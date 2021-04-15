DNR updates spring operations
MADISON — Spring has sprung. And with 49 state parks, more than 500 boat launches, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, over 5,000 campsites, and more, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced several State Park System operations updates starting April 30:
• Observation towers and playgrounds will be open.
• Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people.
• Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people.
• Non-department led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.
• Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity, including staff.
In related news:
• Rock Island will remain closed to visitors through May 27 to allow for repairs to the dock including dredging of the dock area.
• Indoor group campgrounds and indoor shelters, including the Flambeau River State Forest yurt, will remain closed through June 1.
• The Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Areas are now open.
Input on state wolves plan sought
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin. The DNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.
The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will be available on the DNR wolf management plan webpage (tinyurl.com/ckfacpt7). Following the public comment period, the Wolfe Management Plan Committee will provide input to the DNR for developing an updated wolf management plan. A final draft will be submitted to the Natural Resources Board for approval in mid-2022.
Online magazine unveils winners
River Travel Magazine, which focuses on the Great River Road and rivers throughout the U.S., announced its “2021 Best of the River” contest results at rivertrailmagazine.com.
Winners from western Wisconsin included: Apple River in Somerset, best river to tube; Bois Brule River in Brule, best river for canoeing; and Flambeau River in Ladysmith, best river for bass fishing.
The Eau Claire River in Eau Claire was named the second-best river walk/hike.
Organization hosts its spring gala
ST. CROIX FALLS — The St. Croix River Association’s outdoor Spring Gathering is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, in Shafer, Minnesota. The SCRA partners with the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
The event will feature a variety of activities, including local musician Kyle Tennis and author Natalie Warren, who wrote “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic.”
For more information, or to register by May 10, visit tinyurl.com/4eteet63.
Organization tabs board president
LA CROSSE — Mississippi Valley Conservancy, a community service organization that protects wildlife habitats and farmlands across more than 21,000 acres, announced that Sue Dillenbeck has been elected as president of its board of directors. She has served on the nonprofit’s board since 2017.
“As a parent and grandparent, I am incredibly grateful to the landowners and communities that have protected their land with the conservancy and to the staff that facilitate this service,” Dillenbeck said in a news release.
From staff reports