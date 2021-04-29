Help with invasive plant sought
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is calling on gardeners, paddlers and hikers to keep an eye out for and report lesser celandine, an invasive plant whose yellow flowers are visible now.
Lesser celandine invades forests, wetlands and shoreland areas, as well as upland areas and disturbed areas such as lawns. It is poisonous to livestock and humans, and infestations of the plant kills off spring wildflowers.
Also known as fig buttercup, lesser celadine is a prohibited species under the state’s invasive species rule. It is illegal to sell, transfer or transport prohibited species and they must be controlled when found on public or private land.
The plant is a low-growing perennial in the buttercup family with kidney- to heart-shaped leaves and showy, daisy-like yellow flowers very early in spring. Lesser celandine resembles native marsh marigold, but the larger marsh marigold has five to nine petals while lesser celandine has eight.
Reports lesser celandine populations by emailing invasive.species@wisconsin.gov or visiting tinyurl.com/pz453r73 for local contacts.
State bird challenge set
Celebrate birds with Taylor County’s participation in World Migratory Bird Day via a birding challenge. This year’s theme is “Sing, Fly, Soar – Like a Bird!”
During the month of May, those birding in Taylor County and surrounding areas may keep track of where they go and what they see, take photos or create a drawing and submit the entries to the Chequamegon Bird Club.
Prizes are awarded based on number of species seen, number of birding hot spots visited, rarest bird seen and best photo and/or drawing. There are separate categories for adults and children.
Rules, entry forms and brochures are available at Medford’s Simek Memorial Library, Medford Chamber of Commerce and other area libraries. For more information visit ChequamegonBirdClub.org, email info@chequamegonbirdclub.org or call 715-613-5963.
From staff reports