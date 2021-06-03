Ruffed grouse report released
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released test results from the third year of a ruffed grouse West Nile virus surveillance project.
The study explores ruffed grouse West Nile virus exposure and infection in the western Great Lakes region. The study also aims to identify future research needs in Wisconsin, including a potential survival study investigating sources of mortality.
Although the DNR did not distribute new testing kits in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin hunters with leftover kits from previous years’ sampling efforts submitted 36 birds for testing.
As in humans, ruffed grouse can develop antibodies as an immune response to viruses they encounter. Blood test results from birds collected in 2020 showed that 20% had antibodies consistent with exposure to West Nile. Of these samples, 11% had confirmed exposure to the virus, and 9% had likely exposure to West Nile or a closely related virus. Only one of the 36 samples submitted also had detectable portions of the virus present in the heart.
“We are grateful to the passionate grouse hunters of Wisconsin who took the time to submit samples from their harvested birds,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR assistant upland game bird ecologist. “Without their support, this study would not be possible.”
Hunters who submitted samples and provided contact information will receive test results via email as soon as possible, regardless of whether the results were negative or positive.
This fall, the DNR will assemble kits for the fourth and final year of sampling and work with conservation partners to distribute the kits to hunters. An additional year of data will increase the overall sample size and strengthen the results of the project.
Visit tinyurl.com/57cc6awu for details about the study.
In other state DNR news:
• The agency is accepting artwork entries for the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests.
Every year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Wisconsin Waterfowl stamps. Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.
The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15. Judging will take place in a closed session at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo on Aug. 28 in Oshkosh.
Visit tinyurl.com/2p9b86sc for rules and entry information.
From staff reports