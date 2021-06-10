NRB’s monthly meeting approaching
MADISON — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet in person for the June board meeting to consider several proposed rules, hearings, management and master plans, land items and donations. The board also will receive an information update on chronic wasting disease.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, originating from the State Natural Resources Building, 101 S. Webster St., Madison.
The public is encouraged to watch the June board meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/2bkd95se.
The deadline for remote public appearance requests and written comments is 11 a.m. on June 16. There will be no in-person appearances.
Visit tinyurl.com/h9s4fu5f for the complete meeting agenda.
Latest edition of DNR magazine available
MADISON — The summer issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine is now available.
The magazine is published quarterly. Topics covered in the latest issue include, but aren’t limited to, the 75th anniversary of the Northern Highland Fishery Research Area, Hank Aaron, outdoor endurance feats, the Great Lakes, sailing and paddling.
State Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston D. Cole also details the importance of planting trees.
“Forests are woven into the culture of Wisconsin — where 17 million acres of forestland cover nearly half the state,” Cole said in a news release. From providing jobs and recreational opportunities to safeguarding water resources and mitigating climate change, forests “are vital to our social, ecological and economic well-being.”
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/wnrmag for more information.
From staff reports