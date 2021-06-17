Fishing contest rules announced
HAYWARD — The Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries has released the rules for the June 24-26 Musky Festival Fishing Contest.
There is no entry fee and all Hayward area waters are included. As in past years, this will be a catch and release contest.
Fish must be caught and released alive from sunrise on Thursday through 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Registration forms with photos of the fish must be turned in at the FHNB fish booth in downtown Hayward between 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
First and second prizes will be awarded in seven fish categories in the adult and children 12 and under divisions.
The raffle drawing and fishing category prizes will be announced at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the FHNB fish booth at Second and Main streets in Hayward. Anglers and ticket purchasers must be present to win.
Download entry forms at tinyurl.com/9k872a3. Call 715-634-3185, Ext. 4, or email hayfhnb@cheqnet.net for more information.
DNR seeking public’s assistance
MADISON — June is Invasive Species Action Month, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking Wisconsinites and visitors to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive, nonnative plants and animals in our woods, waters and land year-round.
Invasive species are nonnative plants, animals and diseases that cause ecological, environmental or economic harm. Some have already been found in Wisconsin, while others pose a large risk of surviving and causing problems if they are introduced and become established here.
To prevent the establishment and spread of invasives, the DNR offers the following tips:
• Hikers and campers should clean mud and dirt off their shoes and remove seeds and burs from their clothing before visiting other places. This can prevent inadvertently moving invasive plants to new areas via seeds.
• Firewood is a significant pathway for the movement of many invasive insects and pathogens such as emerald ash borer, gypsy moth and oak wilt disease. Use local firewood to avoid moving pests to new places.
• Anglers and boaters can help protect vulnerable areas from aquatic invasives such as quagga and zebra mussels, Eurasian water-milfoil, New Zealand mudsnails and Asian clams by cleaning recreational equipment and gear after every use.
• Drain all water from gear before leaving a site and wash it with 140-degree water or steam to remove invasives too small to see. Drying gear for five or more days between use also helps destroy invasive organisms.
• Gardeners are encouraged to plant and promote native plants that can benefit pollinators, birds and other wildlife or traditional gardening plants that are noninvasive.
• Gardeners can also look for and remove potential problem plants, including purple loosestrife, hairy willow herb, butterfly dock, yellow iris, nonnative phragmites (common reed), lesser celandine, water hyacinth, water lettuce and frogbit.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/invasives for more information.
