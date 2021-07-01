Beware of possibly fragile fawns
MADISON — As Independence Day weekend approached, most deer rehabilitators had filled their capacity to take on new fawn patients, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, making it more important than ever to know what to do if you find a fawn in the wild.
In almost every case, the fawn is doing exactly what it should, the agency said. In the first few weeks of life, fawns stay quiet and hidden while their mothers look for food nearby. Their spotted coats and low scent are their best defenses in the first few weeks of life.
By the Fourth of July, most fawns are on the move alongside or nearby their mothers. Mother deer still spend most of the day away from their fawns while they forage for food. Fawns lie still in brush or grass, keeping quiet until their mothers return, but now they have speed and agility.
“If you come across a fawn lying still and quiet and you don’t see mom around, that’s a good sign,” said Amanda Kamps, state DNR wildlife health conservation specialist, in a news release. “That fawn is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do to keep safe.”
Fawns have very specialized diets and can easily become dependent on people — habituated — for food, making release into the wild impossible. Also, holding any wild animal, including a fawn, for more than 24 hours is illegal in Wisconsin and can result in a citation and fine. The grace period is for transporting an injured or sick animal to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator without delay.
The DNR offers the following advice:
• If you find a fawn lying quietly in brush, high grass or even your lawn, the fawn is most likely healthy and safe. If you are concerned, monitor the fawn from a distance. Its mother will return periodically to feed and move it to a new location.
• If a fawn is in an unsafe location, such as near a roadway, it’s OK to move the fawn back from the road several yards. Be sure to wear gloves and a facemask to protect the health of the fawn.
• If a fawn appears visibly sick or injured, call the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for further guidance. Visit the DNR website (dnr.wisconsin.gov) for contact information for a county near you.
Celebrate safely on holiday weekend
MADISON — The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of year for Wisconsin waterways, and the state Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to keep safety top of mind as they cast off.
An increased number of DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement officials will be on high alert for anyone under the influence as part of the annual Operation Dry Water July 2-4, a national effort.
Alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities, and nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning. Since Operation Dry Water started in 2009, law enforcement officers across the nation have removed more than 4,700 impaired operators from our nation’s waterways.
The easiest and most important things for people to remember is to boat sober and wear their life jacket. So far in 2021, 13 people have died in boating-related incidents. Most of them were not wearing their life jackets.
“We want to make sure that everyone on the water has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR boating law administrator. “This means that all operators and passengers should boat sober all season long. Boating under the influence is a 100% preventable crime. Whether you’re driving the boat or enjoying it as a passenger, being under the influence can cause slips, falls overboard and other dangerous incidents.”
• The DNR has similar advice for ATV and UTV riders, emphasizing that they wear seat belts and helmets. Out of five UTV fatalities in the state this year, one was wearing a seat belt and none were wearing helmets. Out of 12 ATV fatalities, 10 weren’t wearing helmets.
The DNR reminds riders born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 for a UTV) they must complete a safety certification course. On private property owned by the operator’s immediate family is an exception.
Visit tinyurl.com/ffxr455x for details on safety courses.
USDA seeks new partnerships
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands.
Restored wetlands help to improve water quality downstream, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce impacts from flooding and provide recreational benefits. Eligible partners include tribes, state and local governments and nongovernment organizations.
Partners interested in applying should contact their NRCS state office for more information. Proposals are due by Aug. 15. For more information regarding WREP funding, a workshop is slated for noon on July 15. Contact WREP program manager Lisa McCauley at lisa.mccauley@usda.gov for more information about the event.
Scheels staff offering outdoors classes
Scheels experts are hosting classes covering such subjects as hiking, fishing, archery and yoga from 6 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month through Dec. 21.
The cost for each class is $5. They will be held at River Prairie Park, Pavilion C, 1419 Front Porch Place, Altoona.
From staff reports