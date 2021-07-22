Defending champions will return to the Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward on July 29-31 for the 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is partnering with the LWC for the event.
Also termed the “Olympics of the Forest,” the LWC will feature three days of competition, with timber sports athletes from across the country showcasing their talents in logrolling, pole climbing, sawing and chopping, the boom run and axe throwing. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. each day, with qualifying heats in the afternoon Thursday and Friday and professional competition at 6 p.m. all three days. The quarterfinals are on Thursday, the semifinals on Friday and the championship finals on Saturday. Amateur logrollers also will compete Thursday and Friday.
Other activities include a 5K run/walk, music on the grounds and a logrolling tank for kids.
Defending champions returning are Matt Cogar, West Virginia; Martha King, Pennsylvania; Anthony Polentini, Hartland; and Livi Pappadopolous, Holmen.
This year’s championships also will be live-streamed on ESPN3’s Go Live. Links to each broadcast, as well as other information, are available at lumberjackworldchampionships.com.
Waterfowl survey released
The 2021 state Department of Natural Resources spring waterfowl surveys show stable to increased numbers of breeding waterfowl in the state, despite below-average wetland conditions. Wood duck, blue-winged teal and Canada goose numbers increased, while mallard numbers dipped slightly.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin’s breeding duck population for this year at 522,546 birds, a 7% increase compared to 2020 estimates and 19% greater than the long-term (47-year) average. The Wisconsin breeding estimate for Canada geese increased slightly. The 2021 model estimates 181,430 birds, consistent with a stable to increasing population over the past 10-15 years.
• The DNR also announced that the fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season will remain closed due to spring surveys results and concerns about future viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population. Applications and permits will not be accepted or available this year. This is the third year the season remains closed, but sharp-tailed grouse will retain their status as a game species per state law.