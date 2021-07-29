The program Rock Climbing with Dan Woll will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
Woll is a Wisconsin author and retired educator whose writing is often informed by his many rock-climbing experiences. The event is free and registration is not required.
Birds the subject of presentation
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Birds and Beer program at Lehman’s Supper Club in Rice Lake at 6 p.m. Thursday. This month’s topic is birds and bands.
Each Birds and Beer program features a different presenter at a different location. This month’s speaker is Jeanette Kelly, Beaver Creek Reserve’s Citizen Science Center director. Learn about bird banding, the bird banding projects at Beaver Creek, and some facts about the birds they have caught.
The cost is $15 and registration is required by Wednesday as space is limited to allow for social distancing. To register visit hunthill.org or call 715-635-6543.
Operation Deer Watch to launch
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will launch Operation Deer Watch on Sunday, allowing citizen scientists around the state to report deer sightings in their area, which provides crucial data for deer management.
Participation in Operation Deer Watch is simple, requires no registration and can be done using a computer or mobile device. DNR researchers ask participants to report deer sightings, including bucks, does and fawns, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 via an easy-to-use online form.
Data collected provides insights into the reproductive status of Wisconsin’s deer herd and helps shape deer management for the state. Many participants carry a printable tally sheet with them in the car to record sightings and then enter their results online later.