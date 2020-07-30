Hunt Hill nature programs scheduled
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona is hosting a Full Moon Canoeing program from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. This month’s topic is “living with beavers.”
A naturalist will lead paddlers to a beaver lodge and dam. The program is open to all ages and canoeing abilities; all supplies are provided.
Also upcoming at Hunt Hill are a 90-Minute Nature program at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8; and a Hunt Hill Hike Club event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
For more information about the aforementioned programs, visit hunthill.org, call 715-635-6543 or email program@hunthill.org.
Sharp-tailed grouse permits unavailable
MADISON — In light of scientific data and concerns over population viability, there will be no sharp-tailed grouse hunting season this fall. With no permits available, no applications will be made available or accepted this year.
Each year, the Sharp-tailed Grouse Advisory Committee uses spring mating survey data to recommend permit levels for the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season to the department’s Bureau of Wildlife Management leadership team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surveys were unable to be fully completed. Some data were gathered by partner groups, but the dataset for 2020 remains incomplete.
Without a complete 2020 survey of the sharp-tailed grouse population, the committee made its recommendation based on the spring 2019 survey results, the limited 2020 data that were available and a scientific population model, which showed the potential for a marked decrease in sharp-tailed grouse numbers. Permits were not issued in 2019, though permits were issued in three of the last five years.
From staff reports