Falconer to present in Augusta
AUGUSTA — A licensed falconer joined by her red-tailed hawk will give a presentation on the evening of Aug. 19 in Augusta.
Susan Warner will start the free presentation at 6 p.m. in the Lions Hall, 200 E. Lincoln St.
Warner will talk about training, hunting with and caring for birds of prey, which she has done for several years. Warner will also share personal stories of her experiences in falconry and give the audience a chance to meet Eli, her hawk.
The presentation is open to the public, including children ages 12 and older. Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required by going online to bit.ly/summersignup21. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone in attendance.
Warner’s appearance is part of the Augusta Memorial Public Library’s series of summer programs.
DNR announces parks director
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Steven Schmelzer as the department’s new parks director. Schmelzer started his new role on July 19.
Managed by the DNR, the Wisconsin State Park system includes 49 state parks, more than 500 boat launches, 15 state forests, 44 state biking trails, over 5,000 campsites, plus thousands of acres for adventures. The DNR has logged more than 9.6 million visits to the 49 state parks so far this year — an 18% increase over last year and a 36% increase over 2019.
Schmelzer’s 29 years with the DNR began in 1992, when he served as a park ranger at Devil’s Lake State Park. In 1999, he was promoted to Devil’s Lake State Park assistant park superintendent and then served as the park’s superintendent from 2008-2020. In 2020, he was selected as a district park supervisor to lead the Southwest District covering eight counties and 18 properties.
While park superintendent at Devil’s Lake, Schmelzer oversaw the management of Wisconsin’s largest and busiest state park with over 2.5 million visitors each year. In addition, Schmelzer worked for over 12 years to transform the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant to the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. His work with the Ho-Chunk Nation, the United States Army, USDA Dairy Forage Research Center and other local groups led to the collaborative management of the property, which offers a range of recreational activities.
Schmelzer holds a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources–Recreation Resource Management from UW-Madison. He is also a graduate of the DNR Leadership Academy, the Sauk County Institute of Leadership and he served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force and the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
In other state DNR news:
• The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet in person for the August board meeting to consider several proposed rules, hearings, management and master plans, land items and donations. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, originating from Milwaukee Harbor Room 107 at the new DNR Milwaukee Headquarters, 1027 W. St. Paul Ave.
Issues to be considered at the meeting will include approval of the fall 2021 wolf harvest quota. For the meeting’s complete agenda, visit tinyurl.com/4pswynjf. View the meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/97xz5z2e.
• The agency is encouraging those interested to take a hunter safety course. More than 20,000 people take such courses in Wisconsin each year. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, is required to have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license, unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.
There are three ways to get a hunter education certification: some online training combined with one day of hands-on training with a certified instructor, a traditional class taken over a few days and an online-only class. For more information visit tinyurl.com/ffxr455x.
• Eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities should contact a hunt sponsor to sign up by Sept. 1. Nearly 90 sponsors have enrolled thousands of acres of land across the state for this year’s hunt taking place Oct. 2-10. To participate in the 2021 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine if space is available. Eligible hunters may sign up for one property per year and must possess a gun deer license. Visit tinyurl.com/3mtyn394 for details.
• The lake trout recreational harvest trigger in the Apostle Islands region of Lake Superior has been reached, so lake trout season for sport and charter anglers will close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.
From staff reports