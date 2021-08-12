Bonus authorizations available soon
MADISON — Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Monday online through the Go Wild license portal (gowild.wi.gov) and at license sales locations (tinyurl.com/5zcpdd35), according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Deer population levels vary throughout the state, and antlerless harvest opportunities vary by management zone. This allows for greater harvest where deer are abundant and a more conservative harvest where deer are fewer in number. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations, formerly known as tags, are available for purchase in all deer management units for the 2021 season.
Hunters will need to know the deer management zone and unit in which they intend to hunt. They will also need to determine whether they will hunt on public or private land to make their purchase. The first three days of bonus sales are zone-specific, and the fourth is open to all zones:
• Monday, 10 a.m. — Northern and Central Forest (Zone 1).
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. — Central Farmland (Zone 2).
• Wednesday, 10 a.m. — Southern Farmland (Zone 2).
• Thursday, 10 a.m. — Remaining bonus harvest authorizations (all zones).
In other state DNR news:
• Water enthusiasts are encouraged to help protect Wisconsin’s rivers, lakes and wetlands by joining a statewide search for aquatic invasive species as part of Snapshot Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Participants monitor streams, lakes and wetlands at designated sites across the state for signs of non-native plants and animals posing risks to waterways and wildlife. Register at tinyurl.com/j3datatf. The deadline to sign up is Thursday.
• The public is being asked to help monitor and slow the spread of chronic wasting disease this deer season. CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease found in the deer family. This year, the Adopt-a-Kiosk (tinyurl.com/2h5md9ef) and Adopt-a-Dumpster (tinyurl.com/a98fx39h) programs are looking for volunteers to increase CWD testing and proper deer carcass disposal options.
Area snowmobile organization lauded
At the 2021 annual meeting of the International Snowmobile Congress in Omaha, Nebraska, in June, the Hayward Area Sno Trails snowmobile club accepted the 2020 Club of the Year award from the American Council of Snowmobile Associations.
The ISC is made up of 23 state snowmobile associations from throughout the U.S., as well as several Canadian provinces, Sweden and Russia.
Delayed due to COVID, the club earlier had received the same award from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, which is made up of more than 600 clubs from throughout Wisconsin, as well as the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, located in Eagle River.
The selection for all three awards reflects the club’s more than 50 years of commitment to snowmobiling in Sawyer County. The club also is one of 11 all-volunteer clubs that make up the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance.
— From staff reports