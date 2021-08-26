DNR announces hunting changes
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources this week announced the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online (tinyurl.com/th6jj545) and will soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state. For the second year, the combined regulations pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours and regulations together in one document.
Early teal and early goose seasons kick off the 2021 hunting season on Wednesday. There is no longer a Mississippi River duck zone. Instead, the DNR has added an Open Water zone on Lake Michigan. After a multi-year effort by sporting groups to raise the fee and increase crucial funding for waterfowl habitat conservation and restoration, waterfowl stamp fees have changed this season.
Deer hunters throughout the state will have their first opportunity to enjoy the woods with the opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons, which run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022, in metro sub-units and many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties. Check the DNR website (dnr.wisconsin.gov) for availability.
The 2021 deer season schedule is as follows:
• Gun hunt for hunters with disabilities: Oct. 2-10.
• Youth deer hunt: Oct. 9-10.
• Gun deer hunt: Nov. 20-28.
• Muzzleloader: Nov. 29-Dec. 8.
• Statewide antlerless hunt: Dec. 9-12.
• Farmland zone holiday hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2022.
New this year, updated bear zones will be in effect, approved as part of the 2019-2029 Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan. Those pursuing bear this season should familiarize themselves with zone boundaries and hunting dates. Bear baiting regulations are also newly updated and detailed on page 23 of the 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations.
Trapping and wolf harvest season regulations will be published as separate documents and available in print and on the DNR website.
In other state DNR news:
• The 2021 waterfowl season will include a new duck zone structure. The former Mississippi River Zone has merged into the Southern Zone, and a new Open Water Zone has been created in the waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan. The 2021 migratory game bird season starts Wednesday with openers for early goose, mourning dove and early teal. Regular waterfowl hunting will run for a 60-day season, with open and close dates set by the harvest zone. The Northern Zone opens Sept. 25, the Southern Zone opens Oct. 2 and the new Open Water Zone on Lake Michigan opens Oct. 16. For more information, including additional changes, visit tinyurl.com/5es3dv6t.
Hunter education course nears
RICE LAKE — The Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club will sponsor its semi-annual hunter education class for fall, to be held the week of Sept. 13-18.
All students will be required to pre-register. Registration will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, 1604 23rd/24½ St., Rice Lake. Students will need to provide the following at registration: $10 tuition fee (cash only); parent signature if student is under 18; and student’s state Department of Natural Resources customer I.D. number. Students who have not yet obtained a free DNR customer I.D. should contact the DNR prior to registration at 608-266-2621 and provide their name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, height and weight and hair and eye color.
Classes will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6-9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information contact Mark Shore at 715-491-1163.
From staff reports