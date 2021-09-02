ST. CROIX FALLS — The Wild Rivers Conservancy is hosting a Namekagon River cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The free event is an opportunity for students to earn volunteer service hours, families to spend time together outdoors and friends to team up to help the Namekagon. All ages are welcome.
Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. at Hayward Lake Beach, 15627 S. Second St. Participants will then head to their designated location to clean up the river by land or water. Tools, trash bags and snacks will be provided. Reunite in Hayward later for a downtown celebration.
All trash will be disposed of by staff from the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway after the event. To register, or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/3uednbft.
Other events in the area include:
• The Cable Rod and Gun Club, 14780 McNaught Rd., will hold its annual pig roast and shoot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be events for children and adults, including a 125 bird shoot, trap, skeet and sporting clays, a .22 shoot, prizes and gun raffles. The cost is $10 per person. Visit cablerodandgunclub.com for details.
• The Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association is hosting the Big Chip Musky Hunt Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 11. An awards event will be Saturday evening at Treeland Resort. Visit tinyurl.com/2du7s2fu for more information.