MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of their first opportunity to deer hunting this fall for the 2021 archery and crossbow deer season openers. These seasons run concurrently statewide from Saturday to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons extend to Jan. 31, 2022, in 27 Farmland Zone Deer Management Units and all metro sub-units.
In 2020, archery and crossbow hunters harvested more than 110,000 deer, including more than 64,000 bucks, an increase from 2019.
Those interested in hunting with both a vertical bow and crossbow may do so by paying full price for one license and purchasing a $3 upgrade for the second license. Only one bow buck harvest authorization will be issued to hunters who purchase both licenses.
Minnesota certifies record catches
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced recently that the agency has certified a new catch-and-release record northern pike: a 46.25-inch fish caught June 19 on Basswood Lake by Brecken Kobylecky, 15, of Geneva, Illinois.
The previous record was a 45.25-inch northern pike caught on the Rainy River in 2018. Minnesota's record for biggest kept pike also comes from Basswood Lake: a 45-pound, 12-ounce fish caught in 1929.
The DNR also certified a 57.25-inch musky caught and released July 23 on Lake Vermilion by Todd Kirby of Hudson that tied a 2019 musky also caught on Lake Vermilion. Kirby had caught a 48-inch musky earlier in the evening. The bigger fish hit at 10:30 p.m.
The Minnesota record for a kept musky is a 54 pounder that was 56 inches long and caught in Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957.
In other Minnesota news:
• The state's annual roadside pheasant count showed the colorful game birds are down this year compared to 2020. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the average count across the pheasants' range — roughly the southwestern one-fourth of the state — was 41 pheasants spotted per 100 miles. That's down 23% from 53.5 pheasants in 2020 but still above the 37.6 in 2019.