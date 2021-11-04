Hayward resort hosts musky event
HAYWARD — Dozens of women from across the Midwest (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois) attended the annual Ladies Musky Fishing School held Oct. 15-17 at Deerfoot Lodge & Resort.
Participants received a swag bag full of musky fishing gear and had a chance to get out on the water fishing during the event. In a new activity this year, biologist Max Wolter and other members of the state DNR fisheries team joined on Friday afternoon to check fyke nets that had been set near the resort earlier in the week. School participants had a chance to check the nets, see what fish were caught and hold a couple of muskies.
Participants also attended sessions providing information on the Chippewa Flowage, current patterns for musky, kayak fishing for musky, choosing fishing spots and baits on new bodies of water, canoe and river fishing for muskies and more.
Two muskies were caught by participants during this year’s event. Next year’s Ladies Musky Fishing School is Oct. 21-23. Email amandawilson@deerfootlodge.com or call 608-215-7397 for details.
Presentation by naturalist nearing
RICE LAKE — Emily Stone will present “Unsung Heroes of Nature” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation is part of the university’s “Thursdays at the U” series. Stone is education director for the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable. She will address the role tiny creatures — such as bugs, worms, fungi and bacteria — play in our ecosystems.
“Thursdays at the U” programs are free and open to the public. Masking is required.
Consider donating to those in need
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to donate harvested deer to the Deer Donation Program to help stock food pantries this holiday season.
Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated over 94,000 deer, totaling more than 3.8 million pounds of venison distributed to Wisconsin food pantries. Through the Deer Donation Program, the DNR works with partnering meat processors to distribute thousands of pounds of donated venison.
Hunters interested in the Deer Donation Program can follow these steps:
• Field dress your deer. Handle the carcass with care.
• Register your deer through GameReg (gowildwi.gov/wildlife/harvest). Make a note of your registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off your deer.
• Test your deer for CWD if harvested from a CWD-affected county (visit tinyurl.com/566yhtpv) that requires testing before taking the deer to a processor.
• Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off your deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season.
If donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer that is being tested for CWD, inform the processor at the time of the donation and provide your CWD barcode number. The processor will hold onto the donated deer until results are known and before distributing to an area nonprofit.
• Drop off your deer at a participating processor.
