Year-round camp reservations available
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that year-round camping reservations are now available at more than 20 state parks and forests.
With 100% reservable campsites, visitors can plan ahead and have peace of mind before hitting the road knowing that a site is waiting for them. Campers will no longer find campsite self-registration envelopes at state properties. Instead, make reservations using the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage or by calling 1-888-WIPARK. Self-registration envelopes for daily admission and annual pass purchases are still available.
Reservation service agents can assist by phone or online chat seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Apr. 30 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 1 through Oct. 31.
Campers can also reserve a campsite on the same day as arrival by either doing it online before leaving your home or calling from a mobile phone while at the property. Same-day reservations will not be charged the additional $7.95 reservation fee.
Not all campsites or campground roads are plowed in the winter. Look for a message while booking your campsite or contact the property for more information on property conditions.
Availability alerts
Visitors that have their eye on reservable campsites can now use the new Availability Alerts feature on the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage to let them know if a site becomes available.
To set up, visit the reservations webpage and locate the main campsite search feature on the home page. Select preferred location, dates, equipment and party size and hit “Search.” You’ll then be taken to the webpage for the campsite location selected. In the upper right corner select the “Notify Me” button to set up an email alert for the campsite and dates entered. Once alerts are set up, an email will be sent when a campsite matching your search becomes available.
Although the campsite is available when the alert goes out, the alert does not guarantee a campsite reservation as reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, alerts cannot be sorted for specific features such as electric sites.
In other state DNR news:
• The agency is seeking public input on the draft ATV and UTV trail guidelines that are intended to promote statewide consistency in how trails are planned, designed and constructed. The final guidelines will serve as a comprehensive reference for the DNR and other public trail providers such as local units of government, trail advocates and volunteers, advisory councils and others as they consider trail development and funding. The draft guidance is available at tinyurl.com/5n8d37pn. Comments, for which Dec. 23 is the deadline, may be emailed to DNRFWPPRGuidance@wisconsin.gov.
• The DNR’s 2022 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is now open. Students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are eligible to participate. The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets. Judging will take place in March, and those who submitted designs will be notified by email of winners during the first week of April. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18. Submit entries to: Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design Contest, Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Amanda Kamps, 225051 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401; or keepwildlifewild@wisconsin.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/2p9af8cr for more information.
In other outdoors news:
• The Sarona-based Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, N2384 Hunt Hill Road, is hosting a Christmas bird count Sunday, Dec. 19. Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. and can begin counting at any time during daylight hours. Volunteers will be assigned routes to travel within the Long Lake/ Birchwood area to count the birds they see on their route. Registration is required by noon on Dec. 17. Call 715-635-6543 to sign up.
