World Migratory Bird Day coming to Taylor County
The ninth annual World Migratory Bird Day will be from 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at the Taylor County Ag Service Center, 925 Donald St., Medford.
This year’s theme is “Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution.”
The celebration starts at 6:30 a.m. with a guided birdwatching walk, then a wildflower/bird walk at 8 a.m. Other activities, designed for all ages, will include building bluebird houses and two live bird presentations by Raptor Education Group at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
All activities are free of charge.
For more information and a complete schedule, go to Chequamegon BirdClub.org, email info@chequamegonbirdclub.org or call (715) 785-7614.
Wisconsin Game Fest planned for Chippewa Falls
The largest outdoor sport and recreation show in the state — Wisconsin Game Fest — is coming Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8 to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The event is now registering exhibitors, sponsors, attractions and contracting with nonprofit organizations for volunteer opportunities.
Activities scheduled for this fall’s event include:
• North America Diving Dogs presented by Ace Hardware. Dock diving activities for competitive and amateur dogs.
• Steve Porter’s live trophy deer. Three record-holding live bucks will be on display with their sheds from past seasons. The Porters will provide deer hunting and farming presentations all weekend.
• Petting zoo. Included with the price of admission.
• Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club trophy scoring. Available all weekend along with a display of state record holding mounts.
• Westgate Sportsman’s Club shooting competitions. Youth and adult air rifle and pistol competitions will take place both days.
• Archery building. Indoor archery demonstrations, trials and competitions.
• Food trucks and beer gardens.
• Tropic Waters’ Dog stage. Dog training demonstrations, hunting dog field trial presentations, fly ball and other dog activities will be presented all weekend.
• Rough Fish Assassin’s Bowfishing Tank. Bowfishing attraction for guests to try their hand shooting mechanical carp in the large freshwater tank.
• Wisconsin Wildlife Federation youth shooting trailer. Trained instructors will help young guests try air rifle target shooting.
• Sunday morning worship service. Local worship band 513FREE will provide a service Sunday morning one hour before the event opens to the public. All guests at the Sunday morning service will receive free admission to Game Fest when the doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
Event hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
Admission will be $9 in advance starting July 1 for ages 12 and older; children 11 and younger are free. Admission is good for the whole weekend. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are also welcome at the event with free, advanced registration which will be available online.
For more information, visit wigamefest.com or email cooper@ wiscoevents.com.
From staff reports