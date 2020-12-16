It's finally starting to resemble winter out there, and it's about time — for the next couple of weeks we'll be into the shortest days of the year.
Before Christmas was celebrated, many northern cultures had festivities around the winter solstice and celebrated the return of the sun and the lengthening of the days (Indigenous cultures in the Southern Hemisphere also recognize the winter solstice, but theirs occurs in June). The early Christian church most likely settled on the day on or around the solstice to replace pagan solstice celebrations.
I believe there's a biological imperative behind all of this Yuletide festivity. Most people's mood is affected by the lack of daylight and some people suffer debilitating depression in the winter months. So it's a great time to find ways to boost our moods and it so happens that getting outside, even in the cold, is a great way to do this.
While no one's thrilled about having to drive in it or remove it, the snow that's finally on the ground is a mood-booster in a number of ways. Even those of us who aren't champing at the bit to get out on their sleds or skis can benefit from a dose of bright, full-spectrum light that snow cover provides. Researchers at Mayo Clinic suggest getting outside within two hours of getting up in the morning. If you're like many of us and you've been at work for over an hour before the sun comes up, getting outside for a break can help. It can also boost your SAD lamp's effects, as research shows that natural light is always better than artificial light.
This brings me to an important point about the natural world and happiness. Science is starting to recognize a strong connection between mental and physical health and exposure to the natural world and the outdoors. There's evidence that people get better cardiovascular workouts when they're outside enjoying scenery, and some prisons with beautiful vistas have fewer inmate behavior problems.
And this week I learned about a study from Germany that bird biodiversity makes people happy. That's right, having a number of bird species around is directly correlated to human happiness. The study's lead author, Joel Methorst, says, "According to our findings, the happiest Europeans are those who can experience numerous different bird species in their daily life, or who live in near-natural surroundings that are home to many species." The authors actually found that the number of bird species led to the same amount of life satisfaction as moderate increases in income.
So how does this apply to people who can't distinguish more than a couple of species, or even those folks out there who are scared of birds (I know they're out there, probably reading this column the way the rest of us read horror fiction)? Well, an important aspect of areas with a diverse bird population is that they tend to have a lot of green space and bodies of water. So the larger lesson here is that diverse natural landscapes are crucial to human happiness.
Of course, people like me don't need a fancy study to tell us that we're happier when we have a lot of birds around us. But all of us suffer when our biodiversity and the natural world are harmed or in decline. Methorst concludes, "The Global Assessment 2019 by the World Biodiversity Council IPBES and studies of avian species in agricultural landscapes in Europe clearly show that the biological diversity is currently undergoing a dramatic decline. This poses the risk that human well-being will also suffer from an impoverished nature. Nature conservation therefore not only ensures our material basis of life, but it also constitutes an investment in the well-being of us all."
I think this applies to us in North America as well. So go on outside and collect some holiday joy.
Sarah Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.