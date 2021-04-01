So we want spring now. It showed up on the calendar two weeks ago, but has it really arrived in the backyard and down the road? We want warmer sunshine, green grass, no chance of flurries and no more morning skims of ice on the pond.
We’re thawing out from winter, but not fast enough to break our spring fever. We want to speed up the thawing process. But you want to know who really wants to thaw out? Who needs to thaw out, literally? I give you the common aquatic frogs — green, leopard and bull. These frogs spend winter half frozen in a near state of hibernation. Natural antifreeze of glucose and glycerol in their bodies keeps them alive after they’ve settled on the mud at the bottom of a lake, pond or swamp.
It’s hard to believe, this glucose/glycerol connection for frog protection. It was not part of a 7-year-old’s herpetology when this boy spent spring evenings at the creek, matching hand speed with a leopard frog’s leap. When I scored, grasping the frog’s back legs in my right hand, I’d study the frog’s big eyes and pulsating body before letting it splash to the water with one giant leap from my fingers.
Now I know, and am amazed at how, that frog came through winter to call from the creek that wormed its way through the pasture. From what I’ve read, on the very fall day that it gets cold enough for frogs to freeze to death, their internal antifreeze unit turns on. The chemical glycerol protects membranes, and glucose restricts freezing to outside the cells while preventing freezing within the cells, which would form ice crystals that would slash vital organs, killing the frog.
It’s all a fall fright reaction that sends a rush of adrenalin to the frog’s liver, which in turn produces a mass of blood glucose that reaches the cells before the ice. What a chase for life in the shallow water! Though it doesn’t much look like life as the frog waits out winter in a form of coma.
This is also true of terrestrial frogs, such as spring peepers treefrogs and toads, which hibernate in leaf litter and cracks in logs and trees. If you see one before you hear it in early spring, it may appear dead, not even responding to stimulation. Rest assured, the resting frog is alive unless it’s upside down and showing definite signs of degradation.
We suffer through the bad days of winter, sneezing, coughing and feeling a general malaise take over. Exercise wanes; waistlines gain. We have gloomy days as muscles go flabby, not unlike the frog stuck in the muck. The slippery and agile amphibian of the shorelines turns dark and mushy in winter, its color and shape much like that of a rotting avocado. It very much appears dead.
Consider all this when you hear the first frogs of spring in the coming weeks. There’s a reason for the loud chorus of chirps and screeches. The frogs, and their voices, are back from the deep dormancy. They’ve been silenced and fixed since late fall, when all the meteorological signs directed them to produce the glucose.
They want spring now. So do we, and we’ll hear it from the swamps, ponds and creeks when it arrives.
Greschner, who retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.