On my recent trip to the desert Southwest, I was excited to add some birds to my (admittedly informal and disorganized) life list. Even though I remember seeing them as a child and couldn’t add them to my list, I was disappointed that despite driving through hundreds of miles of their habitat, I didn’t see any roadrunners. In fact, I saw few if any birds other than crows and red-tailed hawks (and plenty of those resort favorites, great-tailed grackles, in Las Vegas). But a visit to the little western town of Wickenberg, Arizona, resulted in a surprising birdwatching cache including three I was able to add to my life list! These were a Gila woodpecker, a beautiful male phainopepla and the comical bird friends I’m featuring this week: two silly coveys of Gambel’s quail.
We don’t have any wild quail here in Wisconsin, and I know people who go out West to hunt these popular game birds. Fortunately for the Wickenberg quail, I was just walking around a neighborhood looking for birds I’d never seen before and didn’t want to eat. I have to wonder if hunting Gambel’s quail is all that sporting, since their reaction to a human in their vicinity is to scurry around making a variety of squeaking and squawking noises. If they’d just stayed quiet and under the brush where they were sheltered, I would never have known they were there.
Gambel’s quail live year-round across the desert Southwest and Great Basin in brushy habitats. The most distinctive feature on these plump birds is their comma-shaped “visor,” a crest that points forward over their faces. California quail have a similar crest but their ranges almost never overlap so you’re not likely to misidentify them. They have very pretty plumage with chestnut and white-barred wings and a pretty chestnut crown and black-and-white face mask. Females lack the distinctive facial markings and have a smaller crest. In comparison to our popular game birds, they’re larger than woodcocks and smaller and sleeker than ruffed grouse.
Gambel’s quail are gregarious birds who spend the winter in mixed family groups that hang out with other groups to form large coveys, a term that usually applies to game birds and that isn’t quite as cool as a murder of crows or a parliament of owls. Mornings and late afternoons tend to be the best time to see them out feeding; they spend midafternoons taking siestas in the shade.
Gambel’s quail are primarily plant eaters who depend on cactus fruit for much of the summer and fall. They do eat insects in spring especially in nesting season; in fact, quail chicks are fed exclusively on insect matter for the first few days of their lives. Mating pairs are generally monogamous, but females sometimes abandon their entire families to take up with another male bird and start a new family, leaving her jilted partner to raise her first clutch of chicks on his own.
While I made fun of them earlier for being obvious — I’m used to our Midwestern game birds who are silent and camouflaged until they burst into the air under your nose, violently startling everyone in the vicinity — there’s a reason I don’t have a photo evidence of any Gambel’s quail. They run and fly ahead of you in rapid, short hops and don’t let you get close to them for long. But they’re a lot of fun to watch running around, heads pointed forward, squawking nervously.
Gambel’s quail are similar to our game birds in that their population tends run in boom-and-bust cycles. Out in the desert, these cycles tend to mirror the winter rains in the same way the famous spring desert blooms do. A good rainy season results in a good population of Gambel’s quail, and most conservation efforts have had little impact on their populations other than some restrictions on cattle grazing. If you’re visiting or wintering in their range and have the space, you can attract them with water and typical birdseeds on the ground or even on platform feeders. And don’t worry about missing them if they’re around; they’ll announce their presence if you get too close.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.