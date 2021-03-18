Call me old-fashioned, but I still use a wall calendar to keep track of schedules and appointments. I find it more convenient to be able to glance up and see upcoming events than to find my phone, find an app and then scroll around looking for things.
This year I have a very cool Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources calendar that features little tidbits about seasonal events like when the maple sap is running and bird migrations. This week it’s declaring that the robins and eastern bluebirds are arriving. I doubt that the birds depend on wall calendars or even smartphones to keep on schedule, since they somehow seem to know exactly when they’re due to show up without having to carry any stuff.
I wrote about the very popular eastern bluebird last year, and I haven’t seen any or heard any reports that they’re in our area yet, but I have seen some other early spring arrivals over the past week. The most exciting thing was seeing a pair of trumpeter swans fly right over my head at sunset as I was standing in a parking lot. A drive up from Rice Lake this weekend revealed a number of migratory swans in ponds and wetlands, where the remaining snow and ice gives these bright white birds some natural cover. The mallards and Canada geese are back in large numbers in Prentice Park, joining their friends who’ve been hanging out all winter around the artesian spring.
I finally saw a pair of local sandhill cranes in the Fish Creek slough; these iconic symbols of the changing season have been around downstate for at least a couple of weeks, and it’s always exciting to see and hear them for the first time every March or April.
Sandhill cranes and their whooping crane relatives are fascinating birds who require more than one write-up. There’s not much trouble with identifying these tall, spectacular creatures. At a distance, they can be mixed up with great blue herons in wetlands. Cranes are much bulkier than herons and don’t stalk their prey around open water. Herons also have longer, skinnier necks that they often curl into an “S” shape. Any other 4-foot-tall bird you see on dry land is most likely a crane. In flight, you can tell them apart by their widespread wing tips, trailing feet and tendency to fly in pairs or family groups. They have an unmistakable call: a loud trumpeting rattle that can be heard at long distances. It’s one of my favorite sounds on a spring morning, unless the bird is right in front of me, in which case it’s an ear-splitting racket.
Sandhill cranes that are habituated to humans will get right up in your grill, squawking at top volume. I’m pretty sure that in Sandhill language, they’re saying “You shall not pass!” or something similar. While they can be intimidating and sometimes lunge at people, they’re not usually very aggressive and usually only peck people or animals who provoke them. Around here, we usually see them in the breeding season or early fall migration, so watch for couples or small groups in open areas.
Sandhill cranes are monogamous (for real — they can live to be 30 or more so this is a serious commitment!) and choose their mates through their famous dancing displays. They leap into the air with wings outstretched, bob their heads and bow down in a highly coordinated routine. Thanks to the magic of YouTube, there are a number of online video examples of this behavior. And this isn’t just a courtship thing. Sandhill and whooping cranes both dance for no apparent reason other than exuberance or letting off steam, just like we do. Even tiny chicks get in on the action, bobbing on their gangly legs almost as soon as they’re hatched.
Cranes don’t just want to have fun, however. We’ll discuss more about these hardworking, family-oriented birds and their habits next week.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.