Weekend offers free fishing
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Winter Free Fishing Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, offering winter fishing without a license or trout stamp.
Anglers can fish any water bodies in the state where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species. Anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.
This year, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there will be no scheduled events to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend.
"Free Fishing Weekend is a do-it-yourself adventure this winter," said DNR R3 Coordinator Theresa Stabo in a news release. "Although this is not a time to share your shanty with people from outside your household, you and a family member or roommate can still venture out for a brisk walk and drop a line on that weekend.
"Stay six feet from the nearest angler or passerby, and keep a mask handy in case you need it. That mask will also keep your face warm."
The next Free Fishing Weekend is June 5-6.
Board meeting nears in Madison
MADISON — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually for its January board meeting to consider several proposed emergency rules and donations.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, originating from the State Natural Resources Building in Madison. It will be livestreamed, and the deadline for remote public appearance requests and written comments is 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Items the board will consider include:
• Approval of 2021 bear harvest quotas.
• Donations from Friends of Lapham Peak and Friends of Lake Wissota State Park and The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
• Approval of a land acquisition in Buffalo County.
• An update on the 2020 deer seasons.
For more information and the complete January board agenda, visit tinyurl.com/y6fcktzw.
Fishing contest set for Feb. 6
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The eighth annual JIG'S UP Blugold Ice Fishing Contest is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at The View on Lake Wissota, 17779 Highway X.
More than $80,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. The cost for fishing tickets is $25 through Feb. 5.
For more information call 715-836-3377 or visit JigsUp.org.
Beaver Creek event approaching
Beaver Creek Reserve is holding a woodpecker educational event via Zoom from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The cost is $5 for Beaver Creek members and $10 for nonmembers. Registration and payment are due Monday, which also is the last day to sign up.
For more information email csc@beavercreekreserve.org.
— From staff reports, news services