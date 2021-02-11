Wisconsin Water Week nears
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to participate in Wisconsin Water Week, a digital experience from March 8-12. This year’s virtual interactive event spotlights protecting and enhancing Wisconsin’s water.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts, grass-roots organizers and water advocates. Participants may engage in discussion sessions and interactive workshops, plus enhance their network of water-focused professionals.
For more than 30 years, the Wisconsin Lakes and Rivers Convention has been an annual gathering of water lovers of all stripes, including lake and river stewards, lake leaders, lake and river professionals and members of the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.
Speakers include climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson and Marissa Jablonski, executive director of the new Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee. Nearly 200 different presenters, including 40 DNR staff, will join the event live to share their knowledge of water, ecology, advocacy and management.
The cost for the event is $20 per day. Visit tinyurl.com/3ca592pn for the complete schedule.
• The Wisconsin DNR also will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to gather input on proposed new rules for guides operating on the Great Lakes. Members of the public may access the meeting beginning at 5:45 p.m. via Zoom or by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and using meeting ID: 85289533642#. The DNR will discuss new rule developments to help clarify reporting requirements, including who must report and when reports need to be filed, as well as proposed changes to the reporting method.
Beaver Creek hosting owl event
Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is holding the Hoo’s Awake? virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Naturalist Ruth Forsgren will host the free program on barred and great horned owls. Registration is not required. Visit Beaver Creek’s Facebook page at the time of the event to participate.
— From staff reports