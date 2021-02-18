Wolf hunting deadline looms
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced recently that a wolf harvest season will take place Feb. 22-28.
All hunters and trappers interested in obtaining a wolf harvest permit or preference point must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. Customers may apply through their Go Wild account or by visiting a participating license agent. The application permit fee is $10 plus $49 ($251 nonresident) for a wolf license if selected.
The department will post application results to each applicant’s Go Wild account Monday morning. Customers may commence the harvest season once they secure their license and carcass/pelt tag.
The DNR will post the updated rules and regulations for the February wolf harvest season on the wolf hunting and trapping website no later than Friday, Feb. 19. Printed copies will not be available in time for the February wolf harvest season.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Backyard Birding class nears
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Continuing Education are offering a Backyard Birding program via Zoom to teach participants how to attract birds to yards or feeders in any season.
Ornithologist, author, journalist and master birder Steve Betchkal will cover topics that also include making a yard a bird sanctuary, backyard bird identification and identifying birds by sound. Each session will have time for questions and discussion. Classes will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from March 24 through April 14.
Participants will need access to a computer or tablet and a reliable internet connection. Cost for the four-session course is $95 and preregistration is required by March 22. Register online at ce.uwec.edu/live-personal-enrichment or call 715-836-3636.
From staff reports