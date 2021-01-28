Elk hunting season a success
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the five Wisconsin elk hunters filled their tags during the state’s third managed elk season. The 2020 season marked 25 years since the reintroduction and management of elk began in Wisconsin.
Highlights during the 2020 elk hunt included the first elk ever harvested in the Clam Lake Elk Range’s southern lobe, a 502-square-mile area added in 2012. One of the bulls harvested was also the first game animal harvested by one of the five hunters selected. The Clam Lake Elk Range reaches into portions of Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties.
Following a three-month application period, the DNR selected four hunters at random from a pool of about 28,000 applicants. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation awarded the fifth state-issued tag through a fundraising raffle.
For each $10 application fee, $7 is earmarked for elk management, habitat and research in Wisconsin. All of the RMEF raffle proceeds are earmarked specifically for elk management in Wisconsin. The 2021 elk hunt application period is expected to take place March 1 through May 31.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Center welcomes visitors back
WABASHA, Minn. — On Jan. 15, the National Eagle Center welcomed back visitors for the first time since temporarily closing last December by order of the governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per state requirements, the center has a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place and will only be allowed to operate at 25% visitor capacity. The center plans to be open weekly Friday through Sunday. Each day there will be three 90-minutes sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Visitors will be required to register in advance by purchasing timed admission tickets prior to their arrival. There will be a limit of 50 visitors allowed per each session to ensure all safety protocols are being followed. Staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the facility between each group session.
In addition to reserved ticketed admission, visitors will be required to wear masks while inside the center and daily classroom programs are unavailable due to social distancing requirements. Guests will be allowed to go into the eagle ambassadors’ display area and are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and scopes for wild eagle viewing during their visit.
Visit nationaleaglecenter.org for more information.
— From staff reports