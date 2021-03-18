DNR seeks conservation wardens
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is recruiting for its next class of conservation wardens. Discover what it takes to pursue a career in conservation law enforcement at an upcoming virtual information session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers who work across the state enforcing natural resource and recreation safety laws, educating the public on conservation topics, and providing law enforcement services on state parks, forests and trails. The application period will open in April.
Join DNR Wardens Vong Xiong and Amanda Kretschmer to learn about a day in the life of a warden and the specialized knowledge needed to become a strong candidate. The virtual information session will also include a Q&A session.
Visit tinyurl.com/2aaz8ky4 for more information.
State agency seeks ‘Invader Crusaders’
MADISON — The Wisconsin Invasive Species Council, an advisory council to the Department of Natural Resources, is accepting nominations for “Invader Crusaders” through March 29.
Invader Crusaders are Wisconsin residents and organizations who have made significant contributions to prevent, control or eradicate invasive species that harm Wisconsin’s native wildlife and wetlands, forests, prairies, lakes and rivers. Awards are given in both volunteer and professional categories.
To nominate an individual or organization, download and complete a nomination form available at Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov.
In other outdoors news:
MADISON — Greg Leonard, land conservation manager for Eau Claire County, was named the Outstanding Employee/County Conservationist recently at the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes an “employee who has made significant contributions to land and water conservation in their county and possibly beyond.”
From staff reports