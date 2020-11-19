Opportunity to shape deer herd
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites hunters, farmers, foresters and anyone interested in the Wisconsin deer herd to attend upcoming County Deer Advisory Council meetings held virtually Dec. 7-18 across the state.
Councils will meet via teleconference to review deer herd metrics and harvest data from the last three years and to provide a preliminary recommendation on the herd size objective for the next three years. The DNR will also share preliminary recommendations on the deer management unit and zone boundaries.
Register to speak at a meeting or provide written comments using a public comment sign-up form at surveymonkey.com/r/26RVDTQ by Thursday, Dec. 3.
Every three years, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to weigh in on the future size of the deer herd and management unit boundaries for their county. The council for each county will discuss deer herd metrics and harvest statistics to develop preliminary recommendations for three-year herd size objectives that may increase, decrease or maintain the deer herd’s size.
Knowing state’s trespass law
MADISON — A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission.
“One of the biggest ways to ensure a safe and enjoyable hunting season is good communication between hunters and rural landowners,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Executive Director of Governmental Relations Karen Gefvert. “If landowners are having issues with trespassers, they should call their county sheriff’s office as DNR wardens do not have the authority to investigate trespassing complaints.”
Hunters are required to make a reasonable effort to retrieve game they have killed or injured, but hunters may not trespass to retrieve such game.
“It is also a good idea for hunters to contact surrounding landowners to get permission to retrieve killed or injured deer that have crossed property lines,” Gefvert added.
There are two exceptions:
• Land enrolled as “open” in the Managed Forest Law program; however, land enrolled in the “closed” Managed Forest Law program does require permission.
