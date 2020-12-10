Wolf season date announced
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the official wolf season will begin Nov. 6, 2021.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will delist gray wolves from the federal list of endangered species on Jan. 4, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes. Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state’s annual hunting and trapping seasons shall resume.
In addition, the DNR will also create a new Wolf Management Plan Committee, a group comprised of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, tribal interests and conservation perspectives representing diverse interests. The existing wolf management plan, originally approved in 1999, was reviewed and updated in 2007 and helped guide recovery efforts.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Fish-eating guidelines available
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the 2020-2021 Choose Wisely booklet, which identifies Wisconsin water bodies with elevated levels of contaminants.
The updated booklet outlines safe-eating guidelines for fish based on levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, mercury and perfluorooctane sulfonate found in various Wisconsin bodies of water.
Last published in 2016, the updated version contains several additions and changes that include:
• Modifications to consumption advice for specific Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and Mississippi River fish.
• Less restrictive advice for certain species from the Fox River below the De Pere dam.
• New PFOS-based advice for Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek (Dane County) and the Wisconsin River (Biron and Petenwell flowages), and removal of PCB site-specific advice for Lake Mendota (Dane County).
Visit widnr.widen.net/s/vzbd5wj5tx for the complete guide.
