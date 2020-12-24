Snowmobile with caution as season begins
Although much of Wisconsin has experienced colder temperatures and accumulating snow is starting to appear in some weather forecasts, the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs is reminding snowmobilers that, at the time of this writing, the 25,000 miles of public snowmobile trails in Wisconsin are not open yet.
Before a trail can be opened, the ground under the snow needs to be frozen to ensure trails crossing wet areas are safe. In agricultural areas, adequate snow is necessary to protect the ground and crops the trail travels over. To ensure you know which trails are open in your community, go to at awsc.org or travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile for the latest information on the county/area you’re interested in riding.
After trails are opened, ride cautiously as early season trail conditions magnify possible hazards under the snow. Snowmobilers should always ride with caution and never ride on trails crossing lakes or rivers that are not marked by the local snowmobile club.
The season is here, so make sure your snowmobile has a current registration and a 2020-2021 Wisconsin Trail Pass. For more information on registration and trail pass requirements, visit gowild.wi.gov.
A strong year for birdwatchers in state
MADISON — With more people spending time at home, birdwatching has become a welcome respite during the pandemic. Heading into 2021, birds continue to brighten the Wisconsin landscape, including some in numbers not seen in years.
Pine siskins, evening grosbeaks and other “winter finches” have descended out of the Canadian boreal forest into the eastern United States, providing birdwatchers welcome excitement that promises to take some of the chill out of this winter season.
“Many of these northern species had banner nesting seasons,” said Ryan Brady, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist, in a news release. “But then poor tree seed and fruit crops across Canada forced the birds south in search of food.”
It’s not uncommon for one or two of these northern species to overwinter in Wisconsin. Still, this season has already seen unusually good numbers in six or seven species, an event dubbed by researchers as a “superflight.”
First came red-breasted nuthatches and purple finches in late summer, then droves of pine siskins in early fall, and soon after both were white-winged and red crossbills. Late October and early November brought more evening grosbeaks than any year in recent history. Pine grosbeaks and Bohemian waxwings weren’t far behind in the north woods, while redpolls soon spread statewide.
Find tips for winter backyard bird feeding at tinyurl.com/yamx3kna.
From news services