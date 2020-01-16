There were white ghosts and black ghosts, dancing away in the murky light an hour before sunrise. The ghosts were racing for cover because dawn was coming, and combined with the full moon’s illumination, there was little darkness remaining.
Was it their past the ghosts sought after they took a harrowing hot path up the chimney on this bone-chilling morning in January? It was obvious they had no bones, because with dizzying fluidity the ghosts swirled, rising and falling and rising again as if avoiding invisible obstacles.
They were wood stove ghosts, and I wondered if their release from the hot coals sent them looking for the forest where they once lived in maple, oak and ash trees. Would they spend the rest of their days hidden high in the branches, spirits of the past, watching the secrets of the present?
I stood in the dark room and stared at the winter scene, at a snow-covered back yard lit by the Full Wolf Moon, now high in the west behind me and casting shadows from all the familiar characters. The birdhouse, the trellis, the deck posts.
But there were also moving shadows. Had I stepped into the cold predawn and looked up, the ghosts leaping from the chimney would have been white against the moonlit sky. But below on the ground, the ghosts were dark, charcoal figures, changing their shadow forms with the whims of the slight breeze.
The ghosts raced over the herb garden, bounced off the yard shed, climbed its roof and disappeared in the pine branches beyond. They were free, no longer standing in the forest, stacked in a pile or stifled in a stove. Now they danced in the branches. A cold, winter dance.
