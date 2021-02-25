Ice shanty deadlines near
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.
Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by March 15. The deadline for Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters was Feb. 20. Upcoming deadlines are:
• Wisconsin–Minnesota boundary waters by Monday.
• Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 7.
• Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 14.
• Wisconsin–Michigan boundary waters by March 15.
Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, as long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
USDA program deadline looms
MADISON — The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this year is March 26.
Through CSP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
“CSP continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Angela Biggs, NRCS state conservationist in Wisconsin, in a news release. “It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled.”
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the deadline to ensure their applications are considered for 2021 funding.
Visit tinyurl.com/3a9vv6p3 for more information.
PBS spotlights state natural areas
MADISON — Tune in Monday to explore Wisconsin’s public lands in the upcoming “Wisconsin’s Scenic Treasures: Southern Vistas” on PBS Wisconsin.
The new program premieres on PBS Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Monday. Encore broadcasts will air 7 p.m. March 10 and 14. “Wisconsin’s Scenic Treasures: Southern Vistas” will also be available to stream on-demand after the premiere at pbswisconsin.org and on the free PBS app on phones, tablets, Roku, other streaming devices and smart TVs.
Filmed by PBS Wisconsin last summer from the air, land and water, the program showcases state parks, state natural areas, wildlife areas and forests.
— From staff reports