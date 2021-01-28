A few weeks ago, you may have read the story by the Ashland Daily Press’ own Rick Olivo about common terns and their considerable breeding success right here on Chequamegon Bay. It’s pretty exciting that their nesting colony on their manmade site, Ashland Tern Island, was the largest single brooding area in the state in a year that produced 510 chicks. So even though they’re currently relaxing in Peru (or thereabouts) and along the Caribbean and Gulf coasts, let’s take a closer look at them before they venture back to the South Shore to raise families again.
Common terns are appropriately named — they’re the most common tern species in North America. The only other tern seen in our area with any regularity is the black tern, which you’re more likely to spot in a wetland than on a large body of water. Common terns have the typical tern plumage of gray wings, bright white breast and dark black cap, and they have graceful long necks and forked tails. They’re in the same family as gulls and can be mistaken for them at a distance, but their sleek profile, bright, sharp beaks and black caps are unmistakable once you’ve gotten a closer look.
When I was a kid visiting relatives in Florida, terns were one of my favorite birds, but I had no idea how pretty they were during the breeding season until I moved to Wisconsin and saw them in the summer. Their black caps are larger and sharply outlined during the breeding season, and their feet and bills are a bright orange instead of the grayish black of winter.
Like many seabirds, common terns are gregarious and form large nesting colonies. They also gang up with other terns and laughing gulls to form feeding groups. They feed by diving through the air to catch small fish at or just below the surface of the water — which is very entertaining to watch. Common terns are ground nesters who prefer sandy areas close to water, which is why manmade structures and rafts are so helpful to their breeding efforts. They have elaborate aerial courtship displays and once they’ve zigzagged down to the ground, the male walks in circles around the female before offering her food. Once he’s won over her heart (and stomach), he’ll aggressively defend the nesting site.
Adult terns are notorious for dive-bombing humans and while common terns don’t do much damage by pecking, they might intentionally poop on you. During breeding season they’ll defend their territories against their friends: They like being part of a big tern metropolis, but they’ll wrestle and fence with their beaks if their nosy neighbors get too close. Oddly, these pugnacious seabirds don’t defend against nocturnal predators and are vulnerable to rats and weasels. In colonies near the shore, the adult terns may abandon their nests for hours at a time if great horned owls show up.
During the offseason, common terns are much more sedate. They’re a familiar sight to winter vacationers, standing around on the beach (or on a pier or on a boat) doing not much of anything. Since they’re known to fly across the Atlantic before returning to their wintering grounds, you can hardly blame them for being beach bums.
Common tern populations are fairly stable and there’s a sizable population in Europe and Asia. Around here you’ll mostly see them along the Superior shoreline, but in eastern Wisconsin there are several inland colonies. Mille Lacs and Red Lake in Minnesota also are popular spots for common terns, but most of their summer range is across Canada. They were nearly wiped out in the U.S. by that 19th century avian scourge, the fashionable lady’s hat. Women used to wear not just the feathers, but whole terns, on their heads (and you thought modern fashions were weird). Thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, their numbers rebounded. And thanks to the efforts and funds that went into building and maintaining Ashland Tern Island, they can continue to thrive and raise their chicks right here in our backyard.
