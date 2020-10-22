As I write this, our area is under a winter weather advisory even though the leaves are still on some of the trees and a lot of the summer landscaping is still blooming.
The bird feeders are busy as if everyone is preparing ahead of the early winter and I don’t have the variety of birds I see during the summer and migration. Right now the neighborhood is full of newly arrived dark-eyed juncos, who will soon scatter to wherever they spend most of the winter; I don’t see them at the feeders much here in the Northland the way I used to in central Wisconsin during the coldest months.
The other bird I’m seeing dozens of isn’t exactly a rarity: the ubiquitous but beloved black-capped chickadee. Even though most people are familiar with them, they’re tons of fun and worth a closer look.
Black-capped chickadees are common year-round across the northern tier of the U.S and the southern tier of Canada. These round little birds are exactly as advertised, wearing a black cap and producing a call that sounds pretty much like its name. They’re insatiably curious and will investigate whatever you’re doing outside, whether it’s gardening, hunting or fishing. They may land on your shoe, your fishing pole or the end of your gun barrel. In my experience, they’re the first birds to figure out when a new feeder has gone up or a nesting box has been installed (If you want to attract them, they like their nesting boxes set back into trees, but I usually have at least one pair per summer residing in a bluebird box out in the open).
The willow, alder and birch trees so common around the Ashland area are sought out by black-capped chickadees for nesting habitat. These intelligent and gregarious birds have complex vocabularies and their calls are used to indicate both alarm and to establish social dominance. If you hear a high-pitched “see” sound, this is a predator alert that induces the rest of the flock to freeze in place until someone issues the all-clear “chick-a-dee” call. I’ve seen them deploy this system when the neighbor’s wandering cat is (as usual) in our yard. Chickadees also have a lovely song, and most of us are familiar with the clear, two-note interval heard most often in midwinter and spring.
Black-capped chickadees are prodigious food hoarders and can remember thousands of food caches that they’ve established throughout their wintering grounds. If you see them at your feeders, they probably have turned your yard or your neighbors’ into a pantry. They’re insectivores but will eat from seed and suet feeders, and seem to be especially fond of peanuts. Even casual birdwatchers have probably noticed they aren’t picky and will eat from just about any type of feeder with almost any kind of foodstuff. The only thing I haven’t observed them eating is black thistle seed if it’s in a sock feeder.
They roost in cavities in the winter. These sociable birds prefer for some reason to sleep by themselves no matter how cold it is. The only other chickadee in our area is the boreal chickadee, and they’re easy to distinguish from the black-capped by their brown heads and tan coloring. I’ve never seen one, but locals with a lot of coniferous forest around might see them at feeders or out in the woods.
Black-capped chickadees are indeed as common as they seem, and their numbers have increased slightly over the past 50 years, especially in the eastern part of their range. They generally benefit from human activity that can harm some other species, such as development and forest-clearing. Due to their curiosity and feeding habits, they’ve clearly benefited from the increase in backyard feeding over the past few decades.
As cavity residents, they can be hampered by land-management practices that remove all the dead trees from a property. Most wildlife experts advise leaving some snags or dead standing timber on your land, and the chickadees (and woodpeckers and small mammals) will thank you for it. And they’re good company, so we’re all better off if they’re around.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.