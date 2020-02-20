This is the first winter a camper has sat in our driveway. For one reason or another, we did not find a roof to put it under, so we’re taking our chances with snow and ice.
I started feeling regrets in December and January as snow piled atop the camper. The worst part, however, was seeing the actual vehicle of exploration and relaxation left to the whims of winter, not the calms of summer.
But, it’s February, and the sun climbs higher. The four roof corners of the camper have small spouts that drain roof water. Some sunny, mild winter days of late, the water has come off the roof by drip, drip, drip, or drip....drip....drip. Either way, we’re dripping toward spring.
We’re also angling toward spring in the ways of the sun. It’s only 3 to 4 minutes a day being added between sunrise and sunset, but like coins in a jar, they’re adding up.
Though that extra daylight stretching out the afternoon looks good, it’s more the angle of the sun that is pulling at our spring strings. Sun angle calculators show how much more sun is slicing in on Feb. 21 as compared to Dec. 21, the first day of winter.
When I stepped out for a winter hike a week ago, the sun’s angle at 2 p.m. was about 29 degrees for our longitude and latitude. In a month, the sun will have climbed to an angle of near 50 degrees at which it hits our patch of earth.
Without going into declination, right ascension, sine and azimuth, little of which I understand, a simple calculation finds the sun angles at 50 degrees on Sept. 21 and March 21, at 75.5 degrees on June 21 and 26.5 degrees on Dec. 21.
Comparing the first day of winter to the first day of summer, a mile-wide ray of sun shines on twice as much earth on Dec. 21 as on June 21 because of its shallow angle. Spreading that much sunlight over twice as much ground means the sun has half the power in December than during its steep, more direct angle in June.
And so, spring is angling in one degree at a time. And one drip at a time too.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.