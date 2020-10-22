The ruffed grouse made a miscalculation that could have cost it its life on an October afternoon. But I decided not to take advantage of that uncharacteristic lull in vigilance of a bird that lives on the wary edge, always ready to whir away from danger. I, too, had an uncharacteristic lull, that in my trigger finger, which once pulled the fire on dozens of ruffed grouse every fall.
And so the grouse and I traded favors in the woodlot. I had stopped the chain saw while cutting firewood. The grinding whine of the saw was replaced by drumming, that John Deere tractor “putt-putt-putt” sound a ruffed grouse makes, the putts growing louder and faster over several seconds, climaxing in a blurred roar before a couple of minutes of silence until the next wing-pounding session.
This drumming is normally heard in spring when male grouse seriously and often announce their mating territory. With a downhill opening in one direction and escape cover to the rear, the grouse snaps its wings faster and faster into a sonic-booming muffled thumping. But the “woods chicken,” pretty much reduced to clucks from its throat, also drums year-round, perhaps on nice days for the same reason songbirds seemingly sing a happy tune.
The drumming was just to my north, not far away. It finally got the best of me. With shotgun in hand I began stalking my way toward the grouse, moving when the bird was drumming to mask my noise. Not more than a hundred yards away, after a climb out of a shallow gully, there it was in classic drumming pose on a mouldering old log, the sunlight striking the bird’s erect black ruff circling its neck. It stared at me as I stepped closer, my finger on the trigger, knowing I could shoot it off the log or wait for it to fly, supposedly the sporting way to kill.
I did neither. I suddenly, inexplicably, didn’t want to kill on this pretty autumn afternoon, which had apparently so entranced the grouse that it didn’t want to leave its drumming log. Now I wanted my camera, which I hadn’t brought along as the hunter in me had shoved aside the photographer in a hurried moment. I slowly stepped backwards out of the grouse’s view and then rushed to my truck.
I returned with the camera no more than 10 minutes later. The grouse was still there but now on red alert, its head rising as its neck stretched, the forecast of flushing. I snapped a couple of quick photos and then tried to move closer.
The grouse took flight, a flush that produced enough moving air to send dry leaves upward, mixing with my visual memory of the bird’s colors of reddish brown, grays and blacks all in an intricate pattern of spots and bars. I had a decent photo and a good feeling. The bird had the rest of the afternoon in the autumn woods. So did I. The chain saw was waiting.